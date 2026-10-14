Charbonnet (knee) was estimated as a limited practice participant Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Charbonnet has been listed as limited for each of the first two estimated practice reports of Week 6 prep. He's in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he sustained in January. However, seeing has he has yet to log a full practice since his 21-day evaluation window opened last week, Charbonnet should be considered a long shot to be reinstated from the Seahawks' reserve/PUP list before Thursday night's game against the Broncos. Week 7 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25 figures to be a more appropriate return date for the fourth-year running back out of UCLA.