Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the Seahawks are "pretty sure" Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win against the 49ers, but the team hasn't determined the full extent of the injury, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

At the very least, Charbonnet will miss the rest of the postseason due to the knee injury, and Macdonald relayed to Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Monday that it's "a significant knee injury, unfortunately. ... He's going to need surgery, so he's got a long road to come back." Once its severity becomes evident, a more precise timetable for Charbonnet's recovery should be more clear, but he appears poised to miss a good portion of the 2026 campaign. Kenneth Walker is set to lead the team's backfield in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams and potentially beyond that point, while practice-squad members Velus Jones and Cam Akers are candidates to be brought up to the active roster, and George Holani (hamstring) also could be activated from IR.