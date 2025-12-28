Charbonnet carried the ball 18 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns and caught both his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

The 110 rushing yards were a season high for Charbonnet, and he put together his second two-TD performance of 2025 with a two-yard plunge in the third quarter and a one-yard score in the fourth. Charbonnet has gotten into the end zone six times in the last eight games, amassing 426 rushing yards over that stretch with a 4.9 YPC. The Seahawks are headed toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC with one more win, so Charbonnet figures to remain heavily involved in Week 18 against the 49ers.