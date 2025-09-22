Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Full listing on practice estimate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charbonnet (foot) was listed as full on Monday's estimated injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Charbonnet didn't practice last week due to a foot injury that left him listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints. He predictably was included among the Seahawks' inactives for Week 3, but his estimated activity level Monday indicates that he's on pace to return to action Thursday at Arizona. Ultimately, Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not Charbonnet has a designation for that contest, but if he returns to action, he'll likely resume his timeshare with Kenneth Walker out of Seattle's backfield.
