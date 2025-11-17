Charbonnet rushed 11 times for 37 yards while catching both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams.

Charbonnet failed to reach the levels of last week's season-best outing, resulting in a pedestrian fantasy score for Sunday's battle between NFC West contenders. The 24-year-old finished a distant second in the box score behind starter Kenneth Walker, who went over the century mark in total yards while scoring Seattle's lone touchdown. Charbonnet's nose for the end zone (six scores in nine appearances) keeps him in the flex zone for standard formats against the Titans next Sunday.