Charbonnet rushed 14 times for 59 yards while collecting a lateral for 32 receiving yards in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

Charbonnet started the Seahawks' final game of the regular season with Kenneth Walker (ankle) mending on injured reserve. The 23-year-old Charbonnet had a peculiar stat line when he supplanted his modest 59 rushing yards with 32 receiving yards on a lateral from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Charbonnet technically did not record a target or reception in Sunday's season finale, but his combined efforts brought the well-rounded backup up to 909 combined yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns across 17 games this year. Expect Charbonnet to continue establishing himself as a candidate to be Seattle's every-down back as the aforementioned Walker enters the final year of his four-year contract.