Charbonnet (oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Charbonnet wasn't able to log any drills Wednesday due to an oblique injury, so his return to some activity one day later is a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, fellow RB Kenneth Walker (calf) practiced Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks, and he was a full participant at that. As a result, Walker appears set to regain the No. 1 role out of the Seahawks backfield Sunday versus the Vikings, which would relegate Charbonnet to backup duties, assuming he's active.
More News
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Tending to oblique issue•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Scores team's only TD on SNF•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Trending towards another start•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Shines in lead role Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: In line for big role Week 14•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Scores in close win•