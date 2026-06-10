Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Gets in some light on-field work

Charbonnet, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in mid-February, was spotted doing what Brendon Nelson of SI.com describes as some light on-field work during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp.

Per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, while Charbonnet's teammates warmed up on the main field Tuesday, the running back -- who was sporting a hoodie, sweatpants and flat running shoes -- did about 15 minutes of high-knee hurdler steps, as well as lateral movement and other low-impact drills with a trainer. Though his presence on the field, in any capacity, is encouraging, given the timing of his surgery as well as the typical eight-to-12 month recovery period he faces, it remains to be seen when Charbonnet will be cleared for game action. He's on track to miss time out of the gate this coming season, in any case, which paves the way for Jadarian Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson to handle Seattle's backfield duties in the meantime.