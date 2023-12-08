Charbonnet (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for Kenneth Walker, who missed the past two games with an oblique injury. Both Walker and Charbonnet missed practice Wednesday before returning Thursday as limited participants, and it's possible one or both ends up coming down to a game-time decision ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. The machup is tough, but Charbonnet's large workloads the past two weeks suggest he'd make for a solid fantasy start if he's active and Walker isn't.