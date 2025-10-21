Charbonnet took 12 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for six yards in Monday's 27-19 win over Houston.

Charbonnet was the money-maker out of Seattle's talented backfield duo Monday, cashing in both of his team's rushing touchdowns on the evening. Kenneth Walker (17-66-0) received five more carries and was the game's leading rusher, but it is obvious which stat line fantasy GMs prefer in Week 7. Charbonnet's nose for the end zone (five touchdowns in six active games) has helped mask a career-worst mark of 2.8 YPC. The skilled backup should continue generating flex value when the Seahawks come out of a Week 8 bye to face the Commanders on Nov. 2.