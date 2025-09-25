Charbonnet (foot) is expected to play Thursday at Arizona, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Seahawks held Charbonnet out of their Week 3 win against the Saints as he tended to a foot issue. He then logged a full walkthrough Tuesday and full practice Wednesday before the team tagged him with a questionable designation for Thursday's game. Charbonnet's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming he's back in action, he likely will resume his timeshare out of Seattle's backfield with Kenneth Walker.