Charbonnet is slated to play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Vikings, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

While the Seahawks' No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker (groin) and 2023 seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh (knee) won't suit up for the team's exhibition opener, Charbonnet will get some run Thursday after dealing with a shoulder issue in the early stages of training camp. However, Charbonnet has been able to put together a week of uninterrupted practices, allowing him to get his first game action in the NFL. Considering his status as a rookie second-rounder, though, he may not see much more than a series or two.