Charbonnet (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Saints.

Given that Charbonnet didn't practice this week due to a foot injury that left him doubtful to suit up Week 3, his lack of availability doesn't come as a surprise. The Seahawks have a short turnaround Week 4 with a visit to the Cardinals on tap Thursday, so there's a chance he's in line for a multi-game absence. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker is set to be a workhorse out of Seattle's backfield, while George Holani and undrafted rookie Jacardia Wright are the options behind him.