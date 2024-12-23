Charbonnet lost one yard on his only carry while corralling both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Minnesota.

Charbonnet was expected to remain a "big part" of Seattle's game plan despite the return of starting tailback Kenneth Walker (ankle). While the lie detector test proved the team's report to be false, Walker suffered an ankle injury late in the narrow loss, which could afford Charbonnet the opportunity to start in Week 17 and beyond. We will have to wait for the MRI results on the starter's ankle early in the practice week, but fantasy managers who felt scorned by Charbonnet in Week 16 should absolutely hang onto the talented backup ahead of Thursday's tilt against Chicago.