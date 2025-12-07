Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Leading rusher in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charbonnet carried the ball seven times for 46 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.
Kenneth Walker saw a team-high 10 carries, but it was Charbonnet's 46 rushing yards that paced the Seahawks, and the 66 scrimmage yards represented his best performance since Week 10, Seattle's backfield remains a timeshare, but Charbonnet's nose for the end zone has made him the more reliable fantasy option -- he's got eight rushing TDs through 12 games, while Walker's scored only four. Charbonnet will look to hit paydirt again in Week 15 against the Colts.
