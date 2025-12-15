Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Leading rusher on eight carries
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charbonnet rushed eight times for 31 yards while failing to secure his only target in Sunday's 18-16 win over Indianapolis.
Charbonnet was the Seahawks' leading rusher despite finishing with single-digit carries for the fifth time this season. Starter Kenneth Walker continued his recent struggles with an abysmal 9-17-0 rushing line, resulting in no Seattle players averaging over four yards per carry Sunday. Charbonnet has provided a solid baseline for those in deeper fantasy leagues, while serving as a touchdown-dependent asset in standard formats for week 16.
