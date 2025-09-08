Charbonnet took 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

The Seahawks opened the 2025 season splitting backfield work between Kenneth Walker and Charbonnet. The latter wound up cashing in Seattle's lone rushing touchdown and finishing with the superior fantasy score. Charbonnet already showed us that he can handle an expanded role while filling in for Walker last season, so we could be witnessing the torch being passed to the younger option. Charbonnet provides more fantasy upside over Walker in a timeshare due to his durability and work in the passing game (52 targets in 2024).