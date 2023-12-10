Charbonnet (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 14 clash against the 49ers, though he will likely return to the No. 2 RB role with Kenneth Walker expected to return from an oblique injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Charbonnet has worked as Seattle's lead back each of the past two weeks while Walker has been out with a strained oblique, with the former tallying 107 yards and a touchdown on 33 rushes along with five catches on six targets for 50 yards over that span. Charbonnet and Walker both logged a DNP/LP/FP progression during Week 14 prep, setting the duo up to take the field together against San Francisco in Sunday's NFC West battle. The Seahawks could lean on the ground attack more heavily than usual in the contest if quarterback Geno Smith, who is a game-time call due to a groin injury, is unable to suit up.