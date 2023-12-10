Charbonnet (knee) is listed as questionable but expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the 49ers, though he will likely return to the No. 2 role at running back Kenneth Walker (oblique) expected to return from a two-game absence, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Walker was out with a strained oblique, Charbonnet worked as Seattle's lead back both of the past two weeks and tallied 107 yards and a touchdown on 33 rushes along with five catches on six targets for 50 yards over that span. Charbonnet and Walker both closed Week 14 prep as full practice participants Friday, and though the two both took questionable tags into the weekend, the duo is on track to take the field together Sunday for the first time since Week 11. The Seahawks could lean on the ground attack more heavily than usual in the contest if starting quarterback Geno Smith -- who is considered a game-time call due to a groin injury -- is unable to suit up.