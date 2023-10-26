Charbonnet (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Prior to being deemed inactive this past Sunday versus the Cardinals, Charbonnet didn't log any on-field reps during Week 7 prep due to a hamstring injury. Now that he's mixed into drills this week, he finds himself in an interesting spot with the Seahawks' top running back Kenneth Walker (calf) missing practice Wednesday and fellow rookie Kenny McIntosh (knee) being limited after the team designated him for return from injured reserve. The entire backfield situation will need to be monitored closely to see who among the trio (or DeeJay Dallas) will be available to Seattle's offense Sunday against the Browns.