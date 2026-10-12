The Seahawks listed Charbonnet (knee) as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Charbonnet, who has been on the PUP list all season while recovering from the torn ACL he sustained last January, is entering his second week of practicing after Seattle opened his 21-day evaluation window Thursday. Considering that he's been listed as limited in all three of his practices to date, the Seahawks may want to see Charbonnet turn in a full week of full practices before activating him. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed as much Monday, reiterating that Charbonnet isn't expected to be reinstated ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, per Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Seattle.