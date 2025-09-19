Charbonnet (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Kenneth Walker thus projects for a huge workload in a game the Seahawks are heavily favored to win. Third-stringer George Holani should also get some playing time Sunday, with either Damien Martinez or Jacardia Wright potentially called up from the practice squad. Charbonnet didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and doesn't seem likely to do much, if anything, Friday. The schedule does him no favors here, with Seattle's next game coming just four days later, Thursday night at Arizona.