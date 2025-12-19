Charbonnet rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 22 yards in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night. He was also credited with a two-point conversion run.

Charbonnet was two carries behind Kenneth Walker, and although the latter outgained him by 68 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards, the former was able to join his backfield mate in scoring a rushing touchdown. Charbonnet recorded a four-yard TD run in the first quarter to open the scoring, and he alertly picked up a ball in the end zone on a fourth-quarter two-point conversion attempt after it had initially been batted by Jared Verse and subsequently ruled a backward pass. Charbonnet continues to operate in a reliable complementary role alongside Walker and now has nine rushing touchdowns on the season, affording him some standalone fantasy value in deeper formats for a Week 17 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28.