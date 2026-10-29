Charbonnet (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Going back to last week, Charbonnet now has logged four straight full sessions, indicating that he's drawing closer to his first game action since tearing his left ACL on Jan. 17. Of course, the Seahawks didn't clear him to return this past Sunday against the Chiefs, and rookie first-round RB Jadarian Price (chest) was limited Thursday after the Seahawks designated him for return from IR, throwing another question mark into the potential backfield for Week 8. In any case, Charbonnet will have two more chances to prove his health before Seattle makes a ruling on his status ahead of Monday's game against the Bears.