Charbonnet (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Corbin K. Smith of EmeraldCitySpectrum.com reports.

Charbonnet finally achieved the ever elusive full listing on the Seahawks' injury report since the team opened his practice window Oct. 1. Head coach Mike Macdonald told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune on Monday that Charbonnet was in line for a "full week of work" and has a "good chance" to make his season debut Sunday versus the Chiefs. Wednesday's activity generally is a good sign on that direction, but Seattle likely wants Charbonnet to string together multiple uncapped sessions before giving him the all-clear for his first game action since Jan. 17, when he tore the ACL in his left knee.