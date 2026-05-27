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Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Looking at midseason return?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Charbonnet (knee) is more realistically looking at a midseason return, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the Seahawks' divisional-round win over the 49ers a little over four months ago and is fully expected to miss the start of the 2026 campaign. Starting the season on the reserve/PUP list would seem to make the most sense, and that would at least cost Charbonnet the first four games of the regular season. Rookie Jadarian Price, free-agent pickup Emanuel Wilson and George Holani would likely all see snaps out of the Seattle backfield while Charbonnet is sidelined.

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