Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Looking at midseason return?

Charbonnet (knee) is more realistically looking at a midseason return, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the Seahawks' divisional-round win over the 49ers a little over four months ago and is fully expected to miss the start of the 2026 campaign. Starting the season on the reserve/PUP list would seem to make the most sense, and that would at least cost Charbonnet the first four games of the regular season. Rookie Jadarian Price, free-agent pickup Emanuel Wilson and George Holani would likely all see snaps out of the Seattle backfield while Charbonnet is sidelined.