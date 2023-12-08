Coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic that Charbonnet (knee) and Kenneth Walker (oblique) will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers after both were full practice participants Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The upgrade to full practice participation means more than whatever Carroll said, though Charbonnet's fantasy value nonetheless takes a huge hit if Walker is back in the lineup after missing two games. Both running backs followed the same practice routine this week -- DNP on Wednesday, LP on Thursday, FP on Friday -- and thus seem set to resume the timeshare in which Walker gets most of the carries and Charbonnet most of the routes/targets. Charbonnet played 87 percent of Seattle's snaps on offense in the first game without Walker, and the rookie was then at 76 percent before a knee contusion forced him out of last Thursday's loss to Dallas in the fourth quarter.