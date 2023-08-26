Charbonnet took three carries for one yard and one catch for six yards in Saturday's preseason-closing loss to the Packers.

Charbonnet got the start with the Seahawks resting most of their usual starters, including RB Kenneth Walker. The rookie was done for the day after taking four touches on the first two drives, giving way to DeeJay Dallas and then SaRodorick Thompson. Charbonnet played in all three games this preseason and took 10 carries for 45 yards, adding four catches for 21 yards on four targets. He should be the No. 2 back Week 1 against Los Angeles, though the extent of his role behind Walker is unclear.