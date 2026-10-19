Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Charbonnet (knee) is slated for a "full week of work" and has a "good chance" to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Since the Seahawks opened Charbonnet's practice window Oct. 1, he hasn't been listed as anything more than a limited participant. Macdonald's comments Monday indicate an upgrade in activity is likely, beginning Wednesday, as the team prepares for a Week 7 showdown with Kansas City. Timing also is at play here, as Seattle must activate Charbonnet from the reserve/PUP list by Wednesday afternoon for him to have any chance to play this season, which of course what is expected. If he's able to do enough to suit up this coming weekend, Charbonnet may not immediately take on a leading role, as Emanuel Wilson and George Holani currently are splitting the backfield reps.