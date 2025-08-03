Charbonnet is pushing for a timeshare in the backfield with Kenneth Walker in 2025, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

While Charbonnet doesn't match Walker's explosiveness or big-play ability, but the former showed he can handle the starting duties when called upon. When Walker missed six games last season, Charbonnet tallied 91 carries for 433 yards (4.8 YPC) and six touchdowns while adding 19 receptions (23 targets) for 169 yards. The coaches have been cautious with Walker during training camp to keep him healthy, and using Charbonnet more regularly during the season could help keep Walker upright. The Seahawks' scheme may focus more on the run this year, too, meaning there could be enough carries to make both players fantasy viable. Charbonnet should be considered one of the league's top No. 2 backs regardless. Head coach Mike Macdonald said that the starters won't play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Raiders, and it remains to be seen if that will extend to Charbonnet.