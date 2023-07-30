Charbonnet didn't practice Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Charbonnet has missed back-to-back practices after participating in the first two days of training camp, while Kenneth Walker has missed three straight sessions with an undisclosed issue, so fantasy managers should certainly be paying attention to Seattle's backfield before their upcoming drafts. Head coach Pete Carroll should provide a clearer update following Sunday's practice, but if both running backs are sidelined, DeeJay Dallas, Kenny McIntosh, Bryant Koback and Wayne Taulapapa would all be candidates for more reps.