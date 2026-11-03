Charbonnet (knee) rushed six times for 23 yards and brought in three of four targets for six yards in the Seahawks' 34-17 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Charbonnet took the first carry of the night for Seattle, gaining an encouraging five yards on his first tote since tearing his ACL in a divisional-round win over the 49ers in January. Charbonnet also subsequently rattled off a 13-yard gain in the third quarter, but he was limited on his other touches and ultimately had four fewer rush attempts than Jadarian Price. Charbonnet's snap share and touches should gradually increase, and a Week 9 home matchup against the Cardinals could serve as a good platform for his workload to see a nice bump.