Charbonnet (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Both Charbonnet and fellow running back Kenneth Walker (oblique) were DNPs to begin Week 14 prep, but coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that they took part in an earlier walkthrough, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Charbonnet filled in for Walker in the Seahawks' previous two games, combining for 157 yards from scrimmage and the first TD of his career on 38 touches, but the rookie second-round pick made a late exit from last Thursday's loss in Dallas due to a bruised knee. With the state of the team's backfield up in the air, the current healthy RBs on the active roster are DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh, while Bryant Koback and SoRodorick Thompson are on the practice squad.