Charbonnet (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Charbonnet is officially listed as questionable, but it looks like his hamstring issue will cause him to miss the first game of his career. In that case, DeeJay Dallas will be in line to operate as the No. 2 man behind top running back Kenneth Walker. Confirmation on Charbonnet's status will arrive roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.