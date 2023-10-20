Charbonnet (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

A third straight missed practice suggests the rookie is unlikely to play even if the Seahawks are leaving the door open. DeeJay Dallas figures to step in as the team's No. 2 RB behind Kenneth Walker if Charbonnet ends up on the inactive list ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.