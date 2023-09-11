Charbonnet rushed three times for 11 times in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Kenneth Walker was the clear lead back with 12 carries for 64 yards while Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas -- who produced 18 yards on three touches -- picked up the remaining backfield reps. Charbonnet was an effective pass-catcher in college, but he wasn't used at all in that capacity despite the lopsided outcome. It will be difficult to trust Charbonnet until he proves himself on the field. Next up, the Seahawks have a road matchup versus the Lions in Week 2