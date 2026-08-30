The Seahawks moved Charbonnet (knee) from the active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

This move was merely procedural, as Charbonnet is still far away from returning to action following the ACL tear he suffered in his left knee in the divisional round on Jan. 17. In any case, he'll be sidelined for at least the first four contests of the season, while some combination of rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price and holdover George Holani will pace Seattle's backfield Week 1 and beyond.