Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Charbonnet (knee) will miss the remainder of the postseason due to a significant injury suffered during Saturday's NFC divisional-round win over the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Macdonald confirmed that Charbonnet's injury will require surgery, and per Dugar, he said the running back will have "a long road to come back." Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns versus San Francisco, will operate as Seattle's clear backfield leader beginning with Sunday versus the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, while Cam Akers and Velus Jones will be candidates to come off the practice squad and contribute in depth roles.