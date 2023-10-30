Charbonnet rushed five times for 53 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

For the first time this season, Charbonnet led the backfield with 31 snaps (56 percent) while Kenneth Walker logged 24 snaps (44 percent). Still, Walker narrowly took the majority of the reps, turning eight carries into 66 yards and two targets into one four-yard catch. It's encouraging that Charbonnet was effective with his usage in Week 8, but it's unclear whether the tables are actually turning in this backfield. After all, Walker dealt with a calf injury during the practice week and could have handled a limited workload as a result. This is a backfield worth keeping an eye on as the team travels to Baltimore in Week 9.