The Seahawks have placed Charbonnet (knee) on IR, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury during Seattle's divisional-round win over the 49ers this past Sunday, an issue that coach Mike Macdonald noted Monday that he was "pretty sure" is "ACL (related)." To bolster the team's backfield depth behind starter Kenneth Walker, the Seahawks activated George Holani (hamstring) from IR on Friday. For his part, Charbonnet appears to be facing a lengthy recovery period, though at this stage a timetable on that front has yet to be outlined.