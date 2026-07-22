Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Placed on PUP list

The Seahawks have placed Charbonnet (knee) on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The move doesn't come as a surprise, as Charbonnet is coming back from February knee surgery. While a timetable has yet to be outlined for his return, coach Mike Macdonald has been impressed by the work that the running back has been putting in during his rehab process. "He's doing a great job," Macdonald said of Charbonnet last month. "I know he has high expectations for himself, and we're looking forward to seeing where it ends up." At this stage, the expectation is that Charbonnet will miss time out of the gate this season, but once he's ready to return to game action, the 2023 second-rounder will look to claim a key role in a Seahawks RB corps that no longer includes Kenneth Walker. For now, Jadarian Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson are the team's top healthy options at the position.