Charbonnet (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet opened Week 8 prep with a full practice Wednesday, which marked his fourth consecutive such listing on Seahawks injury reports. Having said that, his downgrade to limited could signify a setback of sorts as the running back seeks his first game action since Jan. 17, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Meanwhile, ellow RB Jadarian Price (chest), who was designated for return from injured reserve this week, went from limited Thursday to full Friday. In the end, Saturday's practice report will reveal both players odds to suit up Monday against the Bears.