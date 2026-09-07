Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Charbonnet (knee) looks "awesome" in his rehab from a torn ACL, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Macdonald added that Charbonnet looks "dang good." The running back is on reserve/PUP to begin the season and will miss at least the first four games, but it sounds like he could return sometime next month. Seattle's backfield picture remains murky with rookie Jadarian Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson all options to see snaps. Adding Charbonnet's name to the mix will only muddy the picture. Price looks like the best bet for fantasy production, but the coaching staff has an affinity for Charbonnet, especially near the goal line.