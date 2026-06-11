Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Progressing well in recovery

Ccoach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Charbonnet continues to do a "great job" in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered during the divisional-round of last season's playoffs, Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports reports.

Per the report, Charbonnet, who underwent surgery to repair his knee Feb. 20, did some conditioning work during Tuesday's minicamp practice. Given the timing of his procedure, the expectation has been that Charbonnet will miss time out of the gate this coming season, and in that scenario 2026 first-round pick Jadarian Price, as well as George Holani and Emanuel Wilson, would be in line to handle Seattle's backfield duties come Week 1. However, when asked if there's a chance Charbonnet could be ready by the start of the season, Macdonald said Wednesday, "everything's possible." Either way, Charbonnet's progress will be worth monitoring closely as the summer rolls along, and once he's ready to return to game action, the 2023 second-rounder will have an opportunity to claim a key role in a Seahawks RB corps that no longer includes Kenneth Walker, who led the team with 221 carries in 2025.