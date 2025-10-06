Charbonnet rushed nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay.

Charbonnet finished with one less carry than Kenneth Walker (10-86-0) in the loss, but it was the former who punched in Seattle's only rushing score of the contest. The 24-year-old Charbonnet received seven fewer carries than the starter in his return from a foot injury in Week 4, but Sunday's near-even split in touches indicates a potential timeshare moving forward. If that trend holds true, then Charbonnet would see a slight bump in value at Walker's expense heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.