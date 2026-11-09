Charbonnet took 16 carries for 77 yards and tallied one catch (on two targets) for nine yards during Sunday's 17-3 win versus the Cardinals.

The script in the Seahawks backfield flipped from Week 8 to this Sunday, as Charbonnet nearly doubled his touch count (nine vs. 17) while Jadarian Price maintained it (12 vs. 13). Charbonnet also was far more effective with his workload, going from 29 yards from scrimmage to 86. This marked only his second outing since tearing his left ACL back in January, so he figures to keep improving his efficiency while seemingly taking on a greater share of the RB reps over Price.