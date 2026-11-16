Charbonnet churned out 94 yards on 20 carries during Sunday's 21-13 win in Las Vegas.

Charbonnet was eased in to the mix in Weeks 8 and 9, going from nine touches in the first contest to 17 in the latter. This time around, though, he doubled up fellow RB Jadarian Price in touches (10) and more than did so in terms from yards from scrimmage (44). It may signal that Charbonnet is the Seahawks' clear-cut No. 1 backfield option moving forward, but he won't have a chance to prove as much until after the team's Week 11 bye on Sunday, Nov. 29, at San Francisco.