Charbonnet suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Saturday's 41-6 NFC divisional-round win over the 49ers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Charbonnet rushed five times for 20 yards versus San Francisco before being forced out with a knee injury in the second quarter, paving the way for Kenneth Walker to take over as the unquestioned No. 1 backfield option for Seattle and rush 19 times for 116 yards and three scores. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Charbonnet's injury is significant, will require surgery, and leaves him facing "a long road to come back," per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The timing of Charbonnet's injury will not only cause him to miss the remained of the Seahawk's postseason run, but likely the entire offseason and the beginning of the 2026 regular season. He led the team with 12 touchdowns (all rushing) across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025 and finished second on the team with 730 rushing yards (on 184 carries) behind Walker. Those statistics all represent career-high marks for Charbonnet, and he additionally secured 20 of 24 targets for 144 yards.