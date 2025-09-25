Charbonnet (foot) is listed as active Thursday at Arizona.

After sitting out the Seahawks' Week 3 win against the Saints due to a foot injury, Charbonnet is back in action following a full walkthrough Tuesday and a full practice Wednesday. Prior to that absence, Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker accrued 27 touches apiece through two games, with the former's all on the ground for 57 yards and one touchdown. The eventual breakdown of work between the two may skew in Walker's favor Thursday if Charbonnet's snaps are restricted.