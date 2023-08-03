Charbonnet (shoulder) returned Thursday after missing only three practices, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It didn't sound great Sunday when coach Pete Carroll used the team "out indefinitely" to discuss Charbonnet, who had just joined fellow running back Kenneth Walker (groin) on the team's list of injured players. As it turns out, Charbonnet is back in action already, albeit for a practice without full pads, while Walker remains limited to observer status on the sideline. Both are expected to be healthy before Week 1, or perhaps even long before then. In the meantime, Walker's continued absences should allow Charbonnet to get more snaps with the starters. The workload division between the pair of recent second-round picks has been much-discussed in recent months but may be hard to truly decipher until the regular season.